Man fired for refusing to serve Cleveland cop arrested for robbing same store

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- The man accused of robbing the Dunkin Donuts on West 117th Street in Lakewood was arrested on Monday.

Shontay Brown, 30, was charged with aggravated robbery. Marshals caught him on Gramatan Avenue near West 140th Street in Cleveland.

“The Lakewood Police Department is to be commended for their efforts on this investigation. The robbery happened over the weekend and by Monday, Brown was named the suspect and now behind bars to answer for his actions," said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott in a news release on Monday.

Brown was fired from the same Dunkin Donuts location in July for refusing to serve a Cleveland police officer.

FOX 8 News spoke to Brown after the incident. He insisted it was a misunderstanding.

