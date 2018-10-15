Larry Nance Jr. agrees to four-year deal with Cavaliers: report

Larry Nance Jr. #22 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 13, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND– Larry Nance Jr. is staying with his hometown team.
The 25-year-old power forward agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension with the Cavaliers, Yahoo! Sports reported on Monday.
Cleveland acquired Nance in a deadline trade last year that sent Channing Frye and Isaiah Thomas to the Lakers. Frye rejoined the Cavs this off-season.
Nance was born in Akron, attended Revere High School in Richfield and is the son of Cavaliers legend Larry Nance Sr.
The older Nance was a three-time NBA All-Star, who spent 1987 through 1994 with the Cavaliers. His No. 22 jersey was retired in 1995.
The Cavs and the NBA opted to left the younger Nance wear dad’s number, fulfilling the family’s dream.
