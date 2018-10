Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Lakewood City Council has passed legislation that would ban gay conversion therapy in the city.

Ward 4 Councilman Dan O’Malley proposed the ordinance which would make the therapy a criminal act and penalize anyone who practiced it.

Lakewood joins Columbus, Cincinnati, Dayton and Toledo as cities that have banned the therapy.

The city passed a non-discrimination ordinance in 2016.

