I-Team: Man fighting for justice after crash involving driver making U-turn

First on FOX, the FOX 8 I-Team is investigating a horrific crash caught on camera when a wrong-way driver made a U-turn on one of the area’s busiest highways. And, we found the victim now fighting to get serious charges filed.

The crash happened last month on I-480 near Lee Road, and it was recorded by a camera on the helmet of a motorcycle rider.

A group of bikers rode westbound, and the video shows what happened next. You see headlights coming the wrong way. Then, a car made a U-turn across three lanes of traffic. Rob Hegedus barreled into the car with his motorcycle, and the impact sent him flying.

He is just now beginning to recover from serious injuries to a knee, a foot, a wrist, a hand and more. In short, Hegedus can’t walk right now, and he has trouble using either hand.

The video also shows the driver of the car left the scene of the accident. Other bikers chased her down.

She then left there also, and a report shows she ultimately turned herself in to police

Records show the suspected driver had a suspended license. She had no right to get behind the wheel. But Marquetta Adams has only been hit with three minor charges, all misdemeanors.

Hegedus told the I-Team, "I remember the whole thing. I remember coming up on the car, like, ‘No , no no, what are you doing?’" He added, "I remember laying there moaning. My buddy ran up to me. He thought I was dead. She really left me for dead. That's what really upset me. Thank God I had as many guys with me as I did."

So how did that driver end up going the wrong way on 480? A report shows the suspect told police she was cut off on the highway, lost control, and she regained control facing the wrong way. The I-Team tracked her down by phone and asked about the incident. She wouldn’t discuss it.

We also went to Warrensville Heights City Hall looking for the police chief. We also called the city prosecutor. Finally, a spokesperson called us and said only, “The case is still under review.”

Adams is due in court next month. Hegedus plans to keep pushing for felony charges. He said, "I might not get lucky next time. And if she does this to somebody else, they might not get lucky."

Rob Hegedus faces a very long recovery with difficult rehab -- not to mention a mountain of medical bills.

A fundraiser will be held Thursday night from 7-10 at Harry Buffalo in North Olmsted. A GoFundMe page has also been set up.

