Freeze warning issued for much of NE Ohio

CLEVELAND– The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for a large portion of our viewing area on Monday.

The warning is in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday as low temperatures dip into the 30s. The effected counties are Sandusky, Lorain, Huron, Medina, Summit, Portage, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning and Holmes.

“A freeze warning is issued when sub-freezing temperatures are forecast to threaten outdoor plants. Those with agricultural interests are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Potted plants outdoors should be covered or brought inside,” the NWS said.

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol predicts we could have a hard frost Wednesday night and a light freeze Sunday night. There’s even a chance for a wintry mix this weekend.

The average time for the first freeze is Oct. 19 for Akron and Canton, and Oct. 14 for Mansfield. Along the lake experiences the first freeze a little later. The average for Cleveland is Oct. 29.