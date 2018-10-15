Fox 8 Recipe Box: Pizza in a Blender

CLEVELAND, Oh — Did you know you can make a fresh, flavorful homemade pizza from dough to toppings in a ‘blender’? In honor of October being National Pizza Month, Michelle Luciano from Vitamix showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how it’s done.

Cauliflower Pizza Crust

A healthy alternative to regular dough, especially for those with a gluten intolerance.

Yield: 2 12″ crusts (16 slices)

Total Time: 10 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons Italian spice

1 cup (80 g) grated Parmesan cheese

2 Tablespoons chia seeds

4 large eggs

nonstick cooking spray, as needed

Directions:

Place cauliflower florets into the Vitamix container and fill with water until the florets float above the blades. Secure lid.

Select Variable 7.

Turn machine on and off to Pulse 8 to 10 times, until cauliflower has the texture of sand.

Drain cauliflower and wring out extra moisture with a towel, as much as humanly possible.

Place in a bowl and add the red pepper flakes, Italian spice, cheese, chia seed, and eggs. Stir well to combine all ingredients.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 450°F (230°C). Spray perforated pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spread cauliflower mixture out the pan. Place in oven and bake for 15 to 20 minutes.

Remove from oven. Add desired toppings to pizza crust and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until desired doneness.