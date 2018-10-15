Elyria man accused of threatening 12-year-old girl for nude photos

ELYRIA, Ohio– An Elyria man was arrested after the FBI says he threatened a young girl in order to get nude photos.

Christopher Goodin, 33, is charged with receiving and distributing child pornography. He was placed into custody on Wednesday when a warrant was served at his house on Kentucky Drive.

Goodin posed as a 12-year-old girl online and persuaded an actual 12-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit pictures of herself, according to court documents. Investigators said he even threatened the victim.

Her mother learned of the online relationship and spoke with the Salt Lake City Division of the FBI in August. The girl said she met the suspect over the app Live.me.

During the search last week, Goodin admitted to authorities to using the screen name “Shorty853” on the messaging app Kik. Federal agents found nude photos on his phone of the victim, as well as other videos and images that will be reviewed to determine if it’s child porn.

Goodin will appear in federal court Monday afternoon.