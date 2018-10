CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for a man who they say is wanted for aggravated murder.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, Jeremy R. Crawford is wanted for the murder of Gary Dickens.

Police say Dickens was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on Storer Avenue on August 19.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crawford is asked to call homicide investigators at 216-623-5464.