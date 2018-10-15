× Browns WR Rod Streater out for the season

BEREA, Ohio– Rod Streater will miss the rest of the season, the Cleveland Browns announced on Monday.

The wide receiver left Sunday’s game against the Chargers with a stinger. The Browns said Streater was diagnosed with a neck fracture.

Team doctors said they expect him to make a full recovery and surgery is not required.

The Browns also said wide receiver Derrick Willies had surgery Monday morning to repair a fractured collarbone. He remains on the injured reserve.

