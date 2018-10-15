Beer shortage looming?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world, falling only behind iced tea and water.

Its main ingredient is barley, and because barley is sensitive to extreme drought and heat, climate change could really hurt the beer industry.

That's according to new research by the journal Nature Plants. The study says global warming will lead to substantial decreases in barley crop yields, which means fewer gallons of beer and an increase in the price of a pint.

The focus of the study was to examine how climate change would impact your quality of life. Dabo Guan, a co-author of the study and a professor of climate change economics at the University of East Anglia, and a team of scientists examined scenarios resulting from climate change and then figured out the impact on global barley yields and beer prices.

Their prediction: During the most severe climate events, global beer consumption would decline on average by 16%, Guan said, while beer prices around the world would, on average, double.