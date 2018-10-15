Amish family thrown from buggy survives crash; driver arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND COUNTY - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says seven members of an Amish family, injured in a crash Sunday, are expected to be alright.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 224 near County Road 581 in Sullivan Township in Ashland County.

“They just left our house, they came for dinner,” said Jacob, a family friend who asked that his last name not be used. “I heard the crash and ran out to help and to calm them.”

Two adults and five children were taken to the hospital.

“We were informed this morning that everyone is expected to be okay,” said Sgt. Daniel Kumor of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The horse was also injured and died early Monday.

Patrick A. Muscaro, 47, of West Salem, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus east on U.S. Route 224 at the time.

Muscaro reportedly failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and hit the rear of the buggy. All seven buggy occupants were ejected from the buggy with various injuries. Muscaro was not hurt.

Muscaro was arrested on suspicion of OVI. He is being held in the Ashland County jail.

Ashland County Prosecutor Chris Tunnell says his office his reviewing the matter. Formal charges are expected soon.

Several agencies responded to the scene. The father and two of the children involved were flown to Akron Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The mother and remaining children were taken to a hospital in Ashland for their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.