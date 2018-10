Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron City Council on Monday voted down a proposal to crack down on dogs that won't stop barking.

Councilman Russ Neal proposed a law that would make the fine for a second offense $250, and allow for the possibility of 60 days in jail.

However, other members of council felt the penalty was too severe.

Dog owners can still be slapped with a $100 fine no matter how many times the barking happens.

