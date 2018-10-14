Watch: Joe Thomas’ historic snap streak honored at Browns game

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns enshrined the number 10,363 into the team’s Ring of Honor, honoring 10-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Joe Thomas.

The Browns selected Thomas with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft. On Oct. 22, 2017, he tore his left triceps and announced his retirement months later. Until then, he never missed a snap in his NFL career, playing 10,363 consecutive snaps, which is believed to be the longest in league history.

On Sunday, the team unveiled the giant 10,363 inside FirstEnergy Stadium.

“From the moment I was drafted, you guys welcomed me with open arms, you took me in as one of your own and for 11 seasons I got to play in front of the greatest fans in NFL history, the most loyal fans in NFL history. We’re going to take this thing all the way to the Super Bowl!” Thomas said on Sunday.

“This is the greatest honor that any player can ever have, playing in this stadium, in front of these fans,” he said before leading the crowd in a round of the “Here we go Brownies!” chant.

.@JoeThomas73’s 10,363 consecutive snap streak will forever be remembered in our Ring of Honor 🙌 pic.twitter.com/k6dyPC4Rxu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 14, 2018

