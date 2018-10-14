TMZ: Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson call off engagement

LOS ANGELES — Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s engagement has officially been called off, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that the couple ended their engagement over the weekend after acknowledging “that it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off.”

The couple reportedly still have love for each other, however things are over romantically.

The couple started dating in May and reports of their engagement broke in June.

Grande posted a photo to Instagram on July 30, confirming the engagement.

TMZ reported that Grande’s engagement ring cost about $100,000.

Grande has recently shared on Twitter that she is going through a rough patch. She wrote, “it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired.”

can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 27, 2018

Grande’s ex-boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, died of an apparent overdose in early September.

After Miller’s passing Grande chose not to make any public appearances or attend the Emmy awards with Davidson, according to ET.

Grande also told ET that she had been struggling with anxiety since May 2017, after her concert in Manchester, England was the site of a terrorist bombing that took the lives of 22 people.

As for Davidson, TMZ reports that he has continued to appear on Saturday Night Live and has even mentioned Grande in a few of his sketches.

TMZ said the couple was last seen together on October 10 and that, although they are done for now, the two aren’t completely writing off a possibility of something else in the future.

More on Ariana Grande, here.