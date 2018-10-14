Residents return to nursing home after EF2 tornado

CONNEAUTVILLE, Pa.– The residents of a Crawford County, Pennsylvania nursing home received a warm welcome at the facility on Sunday.

An EF2 tornado hit Rolling Fields Elder Care Community on Oct. 2. Two people were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no one was seriously injured. The National Weather Service said the tornado had wings of up to 115 miles per hour and path 50 yards wide.

Family, friends and staff lined the hall of Rolling Fields Sunday morning, and cheered as the residents returned home.

The facility said it has received a considerable number of donations of clothing, but there are a few items still needed. To make a donation, call 814-587-2012 to set up a drop-off.

Men’s pants ALL sizes

Small men’s clothes

XXL and up for men

Ladies’ pajamas

XS Ladies clothes

XXL and up for ladies

Bras and ladies underwear All sizes

Continuing coverage of this story here