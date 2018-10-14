× Red Cross hosting blood drive for 10-year-old girl battling brain cancer

ASHTABULA, Ohio– The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive for Oliviah Hall, a 10-year-old girl battling brain caner.

Oliviah was diagnosed with Glioblastoma, an aggressive, malignant form of brain cancer, in August of last year. She’s had more than a dozen rounds of radiation treatment on her brain and spine at the Cleveland Clinic.

The blood drive is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Edgewood Dairy Queen on East Prospect Road in Ashtabula.

“Don’t be afraid to donate blood. I get poked every week to get my blood drawn for over one year, sometimes more than every week. Thank you for helping me save lives,” Oliviah said.

Ashtabula County is experiencing a blood shortage.

Over the past year, we’ve followed Oliviah’s story. In August, she was a FOX 8 News Junior Reporter and covered a story at the Great Lakes Science Center. We were there when 500 people came to her 10th birthday party and when she was named an honorary member of Lakeside High School’s homecoming court.

Just last week, she walked the runway with Cavaliers center Channing Frye and serenaded a few of his teammates.

Earlier this month, her family announced they will not pursue further chemotherapy treatments and Oliviah will transition to palliative/hospice care.

