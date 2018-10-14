Pope Francis canonizes seven new Catholic saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VATICAN CITY, Italy -- Vatican city saw a historic ceremony Sunday as Pope Francis canonized seven new Roman Catholic Saints.

The seven are a diverse group including Pope Paul Vi, Revered Archbishop Oscar Romero of El Salvador, and a teenager who dedicated his brief life to helping others.

Pope Paul Vi implemented the Second Vatican Council Reforms.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Romero was a critic of El Salvador's military government.

He was murdered while celebrating mass in 1980.

The ceremony comes as the Catholic Church is mired in a sexual abuse scandal.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of the head of the Archdiocese of Washington DC Cardinal Donald Wuerl Friday over his role in handling sexual abuse allegations in the church.