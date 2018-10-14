Overnight lows of around 50° followed by possible showers Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Clouds increase Sunday night! The cloud cover will help keep our overnight lows to around 50°. A cold front to our west and an area of low pressure to our our south will merge overnight. Showers will develop and continue to to be around for much of Monday with temperatures in the mid 50’s. Our highs stay below average (63°) through the upcoming weekend.

October’s current temperature departure is over 11°F warmer than normal, however, as we continue to see the cold air dominate over the next 7-10 days, the atmosphere will eat away at that phenomenally warm start to October.

This may set us up for a little frozen lake effect to mix in at some point before we flip our calendars over to November. Check the icon showing up in next Sunday’s forecast! Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day forecast:

