× Ohio State jumps to No. 2 in college football poll

After four of the top eight teams lost, the AP college football poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2.

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel Sunday, with Ohio State receiving the other.

No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot.

LSU jumped back to No. 5, an eight spot jump, after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7. This is the first time Michigan has been in the top 10 this season.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

More on the Buckeyes here.