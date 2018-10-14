× Norwalk police search for missing 17-year-old boy

NORWALK, Ohio — Police are asking for your help in the search for a missing 17-year-old boy.

The Norwalk Police Department said on Facebook that Tieson Gresh has been missing since Friday night.

Police said he was last seen around 9:30 p.m. and was wearing dark jeans, dark shoes and a grey sweatshirt.

Gresh is approximately 6’1″ and weighs about 175 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Gresh or his disappearance is asked to contact Norwalk Police at (419) 668-3311.