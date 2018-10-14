Maryland wildlife services rescue black bear cub with jar stuck on his head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCHENRY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources came to the rescue of a black bar cub who got his head stuck in a plastic jar Saturday morning.

According to WJZ the DNR found the 100-pound male cub, who they called "buckethead" with a plastic container over his head.

The crew reportedly helped take the container off his head after tracking him for three days.

They had to tranquilize him before they could complete their rescue mission, according to the news outlet.

"Buckethead" was safely returned to the nearby woods, WJZ said.