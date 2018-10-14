Joe Thomas and family cheer on Browns before Ring of Honor ceremony

CLEVELAND– Joe Thomas will join the Clevleand Browns Ring of Honor on Sunday, but his kids are pumped for the game.

Thomas posted a video en route to the game of his children doing the “Here were go Brownies” chant in the backseat. The smile on his face says everything.

The number 10,363, a tribute to Thomas’ historic consecutive snap streak, will be enshrined next to Cleveland’s 16 Pro Football Hall of Famers. The former offensive lineman will be on sidelines before the game and will serve as the honorary Dawg Pound Captain.

The Browns and Chargers kick off at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium.

