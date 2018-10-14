Intoxicated military member arrested after running naked through parking lots at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — An intoxicated 21-year-old military man was arrested after running around a theme park parking lot naked and attempting to enter vehicles.

According to WAVY, Adrian Gilbert Cardenas ran from one parking lot to another without clothing Friday night at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

Police reportedly said Cardenas was under the influence of alcohol and narcotics. He allegedly attempted to enter different vehicles in the parking lot.

Cardenas assaulted an officer who attempted to take him into custody, WAVY said. The officer reportedly used a taser on Cardenas and with the assistance of bystanders was able to arrest him.

Charges against Cardenas are reportedly still pending.

Navy officials told WAVY that Cardenas was a sailor on the USS George H.W. Busch and was stationed at a naval station in Norfolk, Virginia.