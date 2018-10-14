I-90E closed at OH-615 after semi-truck flips over

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A flipped over semi-truck has caused road closures in Concord Township.

According to the fire department, I-90 Eastbound is closed at State Route 615.

As evidenced by a photo shared on the Concord Township Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews are working to remove the flipped semi-truck from the middle of the road.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says roads will be closed for a lengthy period of time. Motorists are encouraged to used an alternative route.

