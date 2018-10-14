× I-71 south in Montville Township closed for multi-car crash, injuries reported

MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– Interstate 71 south is closed at state Route 18 in Montville Township following a multi-car crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it happened at about 1:50 p.m. at mile marker 217 and involved a semi-truck.

According to Montville police, three medical helicopters are expected at the scene to take patients to hospitals.

Drivers should avoid the area. The highway will be closed for several hours, police said.

