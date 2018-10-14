Former Cleveland Browns QB Bernie Kosar campaigns with Mike DeWine in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The Ohio Governor’s race is in full swing as candidates hold campaign events leading up to election day. Republican Attorney General and Governor hopeful Mike DeWine brought in a Cleveland sports legend to come along on the campaign trail.

Former Browns Quarterback Bernie Kosar is a long-time friend of DeWine and his family.

“No better place to be today than right out here with so many Browns fans,” said DeWine.

FOX 8 asked Kosar what he thinks voters should know about DeWine and his family.

“Their real genuine dedication to youth. I’ve been quite active over the last few decades, continuing education and helping our younger people and the DeWines, and their commitment to younger people has just been spectacular,” Kosar said.

DeWine said he wants to continue the momentum Ohio currently has.

“We’ve come back in the last eight years and what I want to do is take us to the next level and we get to the next level, frankly, by attacking the drug problem head on. K through 12 education is really the key to that,” DeWine said.

DeWine is facing off with Democrat Richard Cordray. The Cordray campaign told FOX 8 in an email,

“Mike DeWine has spent almost a half century in politics working for the big insurance companies and special interests who fund his campaigns — not middle class families. That’s why DeWine sued on his first day as Attorney General to take away protections for the 4.8 million Ohioans with pre-existing conditions, and it’s why he can’t be trusted with our health care.”

DeWine’s supporters pointed to their confidence in his ability to stimulate the economy and his long record in government.

“Jobs, security, and you know having the economy move forward in the state of Ohio. We all need jobs here and we’re a depressed area and moving forward we need a governor to be able to lead us through these hard times and I think Mike DeWine can do that,” said Tom Goodridge, a DeWine supporter.

“I know his record, he’s a conservative, he’s pro-life, which is important to me and he served us well as a senator and he served us extremely well as attorney general,” said Paula Camino-Fini, also a DeWine supporter.

Kosar also urged people to get out to the polls, regardless of how they are registered. “Whether you’re a Democrat or Republican you need to get out and vote it’s one of the great things about our country,” Kosar said.

DeWine said he wants to unite the state.

“I think Governor has to pull people together, Democrat, Republican, Independents. When I’m governor of this state I am going to be governor for everybody,” DeWine said.

Election day is Tuesday, November 6th. Early voting and vote-by-mail is already underway.

