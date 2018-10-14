Forecast: Sunshine, mixed clouds and not as cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Fortunately, clouds moved in to temper the falling temperatures, keeping many of the infamous cold-spots in northeastern Ohio from falling closer to freezing.

Here's a look at the morning and early-afternoon FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

There’s no doubt. There was a huge pattern shift last week. Despite that, October’s current temperature departure is over 11°F warmer than normal, however, note that as we continue to see the cold air dominate over the next 7-10 days, the atmosphere will eat away at that phenomenally warm start to October.

This may set us up for a little frozen lake effect to mix in at some point before we flip our calendars over to November.

Improvement was the key word for Saturday. That’s the set up that will carry us into Sunday, our “pick day.”

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

