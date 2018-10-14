Community hosts vigil remembering father, daughter killed and found in burning car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio -- Family, friends and classmates gathered Sunday night to remember a father and his 14-year-old daughter who were killed last week.

An emotional candlelight vigil was held at Bedford High School for 39-year-old Paul Bradley and his daughter, Paris Bradley, who was a student at the high school.

Paul and Paris were found in a burning car in East Cleveland on Wednesday. Police believe Paris Bradley was tortured before she was killed.

No arrests have been made, but Paris' aunt remembered her at Sunday night's vigil.

"My niece, she was beautiful. She was shy. She was just a shy, beautiful girl. Smart, very smart, very respectful," Patricia Bradley said.

The Bedford superintendent also released a statement to FOX 8 Sunday:

"Paris was a beloved student of the Bedford family. This tragedy has brought great sadness to Bedford`s students, staff, and community. We are all feeling the loss of this special young lady. Our hearts go out to her family and friends as we continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. Our crisis intervention team has been available to offer support to our students and staff and will continue to do so as long as necessary. "

There is a $7,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact police.

