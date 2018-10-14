Browns trail Chargers; WR Streater out

Posted 1:55 pm, October 14, 2018

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– The Browns are down another wide receiver as they take on the Chargers Sunday afternoon.

Cleveland trails, 21-6, at halftime with the Browns’ only scores being Greg Joseph field goals.

WR Rod Streaker left the game with a neck stringer and will not return, the team said. Rashard Higgins and Breshad Perriman were already inactive for the game.

The Chargers first scored with a 4-yard rush from Melvin Gordon. Then Philip Rivers threw for two touchdowns, both to Tyrell Williams.

