Urban Squash Cleveland opens new youth development center on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND -- Urban Squash Cleveland, a group geared toward helping youth in academics and providing opportunities to learn the game of squash, opened a new youth development center Saturday night.

The new facility is on the campus of Urban Community School, an independent, non-graded, preschool through 8th level school that provides primarily low-income children from Cleveland's near west side with an individualized, innovative, and challenging education. The school is located on the corner of West 47th Street and Lorain Avenue.

Urban Squash Cleveland said their students will finally have a building to call their own, and all of what they do is done after kids' normal school day.

The new building has several new squash courts and classrooms for 60 students.