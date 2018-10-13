The Ohio State University Marching Band dances across the field during halftime show

COLUMBUS — TBDBITL danced their way through the halftime show during the game against Minnesota Saturday.

The Ohio State University Marching Band celebrated all things dance as they played songs like “Footloose,” Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” and Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

The band marched in formations mimicking a pair of dancing shoes and marched as Jackson’s hat and gloves.

This week’s halftime show had everyone in the stands ready to move their feet!

