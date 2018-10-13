Temperatures dropping overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- With clearing skies, temperatures are quickly dropping Saturday night. Will some of the Ohio nooks and crannies see some patchy frost? It wouldn’t surprise me!

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

There’s no doubt. There was a huge pattern shift last week. Despite that, October’s current temperature departure is over 11°F warmer than normal, however, note that as we continue to see the cold air dominate over the next 7-10 days, the atmosphere will eat away at that phenomenally warm start to October.

This may set us up for a little frozen lake effect to mix in at some point before we flip our calendars over to November.

Improvement was the key word for Saturday. That’s the set up that will carry us into Sunday, our “pick day.”

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

