CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are expected to sign former Baltimore Ravens first-rounder WR Breshad Perriman to their active roster today, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

ESPN reports Perriman, 25, was cut by the Ravens in September. He was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

ESPN reports that he managed 43 catches for 576 yards and three touchdowns in 27 games.

