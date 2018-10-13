REPORT: Looter shot, killed by authorities in hurricane-stricken town

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A looter was shot and killed in Panama City Thursday night.

According to WPMI, many businesses have broken doors and shattered windows as looters are on the prowl in the Hurricane Michael-stricken area.

A witness reportedly saw a man try to steal a police car Thursday night.

The witness told WPMI, “[The man] said, ‘oh I’m looting’ and he opened the door to the police officer’s SUV with the lights going, got in it and shut the door.”

The witness reportedly left the area to get his family to safety when he heard gun shots.

The Florida Highway Patrol told WPMI that a Florida State Fire Marshall was involved in the deadly shooting.

Police are reportedly watching for thieves in the Panama City area. According to WPMI, Panama City is under a curfew — no one is allowed on the roads from dusk to dawn.

