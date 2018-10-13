WATCH LIVE: President Trump rally sparks opposition from Eastern Kentucky University faculty, staff

RICHMOND, Ky. — President Donald Trump has finished one political rally and is now spending Saturday night in Kentucky campaigning for the Republican candidate in one of the country’s most closely watched congressional races. However, those who work at the location of his latest rally – Eastern Kentucky University — are raising opposition.

Rep. Andy Barr wants a fourth term representing Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. Barr is facing a strong challenge from Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine fighter pilot.

Democrats are focusing on the seat in their drive to win back control of the House. Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for McGrath on Friday night.

Trump tweeted before the trip to Kentucky that Barr is strong on crime, tax cuts, the military, veterans and the Second Amendment.

Trump adds that McGrath “will NEVER vote for us” and that Barr has “my Strongest Endorsement.”

Trump’s planned rally at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond has sparked opposition at the school.

News outlets report 120 faculty and staff signed a letter sent Wednesday to university President Michael Benson and the Board of Regents. It says they object to Trump’s campaign “which has consistently, openly, and unambiguously attacked the values of inquiry, learning, and free speech” that are central to higher education.

English professor Gerald Nachtwey says the opposition isn’t political. He says faculty support free speech on campus even when they disagree with the viewpoint.

Benson said the school’s freedom of speech policies require open use of the facilities.

Trump campaigned Friday night for Ohio’s gubernatorial and congressional candidates. But, as he often does at his rallies, he spent much of the hour-plus speech promoting his own record.

Trump drew loud cheers for securing the release of pastor Andrew Brunson from Turkey.