Ohio Task Force 1 aiding in Michael search, rescue efforts

CALLAWAY, Fla. — Ohio Task Force 1 is aiding in Hurricane Michael search and rescue efforts.

According to their Facebook post, Ohio Task Force 1’s Water Rescue Team teamed up with Texas Task Force 1 for ground search work near Panama City, Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the road conditions they faced in Florida:

Friday’s relief efforts included primary searches of between 800 and 1,000 structures, according to Task Force Leader Doug Cope.

Cope reports that all team members are doing fine and are happy to be supporting Florida.

“As expected, our team is directly engaged in providing search and rescue services to the effected communities,” said Ohio Task Force 1 Public information Officer Phil Sinewe, “Ohioans should be proud of Ohio Task Force 1 and the team members, both deployed and back at home for the capabilities of the team to provide services in times of need, literally at a moment’s notice. It is truly a group effort that produces quality rescue services.”

The team reportedly expects Saturday’s efforts to be similar to Friday’s. The team will continue community and structure searches.

They said these searches “can be very taxing on the team members, but the team is strong and motivated to complete a full day’s worth of searching.”

You can see more photos of the team’s rescue efforts, here.

In addition to the 16 member team working in Florida, three additional team members have reportedly been deployed to the Pensacola area to work with the Incident support staff.

Ohio Task Force 1 also said as of Friday, in the entire storm region, FEMA US&R teams completed 40 evacuations, 24 assists, 3,447 shelter in place checks, 33 animal assists and 3,789 structural assessments.

More on Ohio Task Force 1, here.