Ohio State defeats Minnesota 30-14

COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State remains undefeated this season after defeating Minnesota 30-14.

OSU took on unranked Minnesota in the Horseshoe Saturday.

This comes after the Buckeyes averaged just 3.2 yards per carry against Indiana last week. Before Saturday’s game Quarterback Dwayne Haskins had piled up a nation-leading 25 touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, injury-riddled Minnesota was trying to rebound after dropping its first two Big Ten games.

Ohio State was first to score in Saturday’s game against the Golden Golphers. Placekicker Blake Haubeil kicked a 21-yard field goal early in the first quarter. The score was 3-0.

Then, Minnesota took the lead after running back Mohamed Ibrahim scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. The Golden Gophers led the Buckeyes 7-3.

However, the Buckeyes took the lead back before the end of the first quarter. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin scored a touchdown on a 41-yard pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Ohio State led Minnesota 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Minnesota was first to put up points in the second quarter when Ibrahim scored a touchdown on a 3-yard run, giving the Golden Gophers a 14-10 lead against the Buckeyes.

The Buckeyes continued their pursuit, refusing to end the first half without the lead. Haskins threw a 36-yard pass to wide receiver K.J. Hill who scored a touchdown. Ohio State entered the second half leading Minnesota 17-14.

Ohio State was the only team to put points on the board during the third quarter. Haubeil kicked a 47-yard field goal, giving the Buckeyes a 6 point lead over the Golden Gophers. The score was 20-14.

Haubeil put points on the board early-on in the fourth quarter. He kicked a 27-yard field goal, raising the score 23-14.

Then, OSU raised the point gap again after Haskins’ passed to Hill for a 27-yard touchdown. At this point the Buckeyes lead the Golden Gophers 30-14.

Ohio State defeated Minnesota by 6 points.

