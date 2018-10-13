× Michael Bublé retires from music following son’s life-changing battle with cancer

Singer and four-time Grammy winner Michael Bublé is officially retiring from music following his son’s battle with cancer.

The announcement came Saturday in an interview with Daily Mail Magazine.

Bublé told the news outlet, “I don’t have the stomach for it any more. The celebrity narcissism. This is my last interview. I’m retiring.”

He reportedly explained that the heartache he and his wife endured after their now 5-year-old son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer at 3-years-old has “change his perception of life” and he is “now done with fame.”

Bublé and his wife, actress Luisana Lopilato, both put their careers on hold when Noah was diagnosed, according to Daily Mail. The couple, who had a third child two months ago, moved to the United States with their family so Noah could undergo treatment.

After a two-year battle, Noah is in remission, according to the magazine.

Bublé told Daily Mail that with his new album, Love, releasing soon, it’s the perfect time to step away from music.

He reportedly said he wants to leave music at the “very top” after making the “perfect record.”

