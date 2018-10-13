Mansfield residents driving stolen car charged after asking police for gas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW WILMINGTON, Penn. -- Two Mansfield residents are facing charges in connection with a stolen car.

According to a police department in Pennsylvania 40-year-old Nicholas Lindecamp and 38-year-old Jeri Jackson were charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property for being in possession of a stolen 1994 Saturn SC2.

It started last month when Jackson walked into a Pennsylvania police department holding a gas can and asked for help to fill her car's fuel tank.

She reportedly told police the vehicle was parked in a driveway about a 15 minute walk from the police station. She was accompanied by a man who attempted to avoid contact with police at the station

Jackson claimed she was driving her cousin's car that had a leaky fuel line.

However, New Wilmington police Chief Carmen Piccirillo said he was suspicious of the man's actions, but agreed to get the couple fuel because they said they were from Ohio and trying to get back home.

Piccirillo asked the couple to remain at the station while he got the fuel, but when he returned only Jackson was there -- the man who had been with her disappeared before officers returned to the car.

Police reportedly determined the car was stolen and officers arrested Jackson.

The man, later identified as Lindecamp and is wanted on multiple charges, including receiving stolen property. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.