× Former Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson retires from NBA after 17 seasons

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson announced his retirement from the NBA.

This comes just three weeks after his father was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a liquor store in Compton, California.

Jefferson shared a heartfelt message on Instagram Saturday night saying,

“In the last month I’ve dealt with two life changing events back to back. My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge.”

In the post Jefferson shares a video of his father dancing and singing after preparing a barbecue for 20 people.

Jefferson adds,

“He really was a true OG. I’m going to miss all his one-liners, his cooking and his ability to make a whole room laugh. Until next time!!!! #RIPPLAYAPLAYA #tripleOG PAPA REALLY WAS A ROLLING STONE!!! “

Jefferson played in the league for 17 seasons and was a member of 8 NBA teams.

He was a member of the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team. The team traded Jefferson to the Atlanta Hawks in 2017.