Face transplant recipient attends fourth annual Wine, Women, and Shoes event

CLEVELAND -- The fourth annual Wine, Women, and Shoes was held at the Renaissance Hotel in downtown Cleveland Saturday.

The annual event presented by Majestic Steel USA features a professional fashion show, wine sampling, a gourmet lunch, and a live auction.

Wine, Women, And Shoes benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland.

In attendance on Saturday was Katie Stubblefield, and her parents, Alesia, and Robb.

Katie is survivor of a suicide attempt and the youngest person in the U.S. to receive a face transplant, which she received at the Cleveland Clinic.

Her family has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House since 2014, and her dad said the place is amazing because its people are amazing.