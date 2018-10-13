Dance team’s viral homecoming routine transports you to Harry Potter’s wizarding world

SAHUARITA, Ariz. — A high school dance team’s homecoming performance has gone viral throughout the muggle world.

The PAC Dance and Advanced Dance teams at Walden Grove High School in Arizona performed a Harry Potter themed homecoming routine and it’s already had over 3 million views!

The performers transport you to Hogwarts and share Harry Potter’s journey — beginning with 11-year-old Harry learning he’s a wizard, ending with 17-year-old Harry’s epic battle against Lord Voldemort, and capturing many iconic wizarding world moments in between.

