Cleveland Cavaliers waive three players from roster

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers are making roster changes before the regular season begins.

Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced Saturday that the team has waived forward Bonzie Colson, guard Kobi Simmons and forward Emmanual Terry.

Colson played in three preseason games and averaged 3.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per game.

Simmons played in four preseason contests and averaged 4.0 points in 10.9 minutes per game.

Terry only played in one preseason game for the Cavs.

The Cavs’ roster now has 17 players, including two two-way players.

