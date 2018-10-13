Calling all beauty queens! Company recruiting 5 dog models

GLASGOW, Scotland — Attention dog owners — is your pup the cutest?

Outdoor clothing brand, Trespass is looking for the five cutest pups to model for their doggy lifestyle line, Trespaws.

It doesn’t matter if your furry friend is a large St. Bernard or a tiny teacup Yorkie, Tresspass is accepting applicants of any breed from all over the world.

According to their Facebook casting call, the company is looking for “all pups, great, small, far and wide!”

The winning models will receive a free Trespaws product monthly.

However, owners of the five winning dogs are required to post pics of their pups wearing Trespaws gear one to three times a week on social media.

So, if your pup is a beauty queen and you’re looking to enter, follow these three steps:

Like the Trespaws page on Facebook Comment on the competition post with a picture of your pooch Share the competition post

The last day to enter the competition is October 15 at 1 p.m. GMT.

Trespaws says they will announce the winners through posts and social media stories.