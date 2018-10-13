Bodies found in burning car identified as 14-year-old girl, 39-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the bodies of two people found dead in a burning car in East Cleveland.

The bodies of Paul Bradley, 39, and Paris Bradley, 14, both of Bedford, were discovered at Savannah and Manhattan avenues Wednesday.

According to the medical examiner, Paris Bradley had gunshot wounds to the head. It's not clear if Paul Bradley was also shot.

Authorities searched a home in Bedford in relation to the case. The man who rented the car the victims were found in lived at that house. It's not clear if the victims lived at that home.

Read more here.