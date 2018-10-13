39-year-old dies after suffering multiple stab wounds in Parma

PARMA, Ohio — Police are investigating a stabbing homicide that occurred in Parma Friday night.

Police said they responded to the 6700 block of Brownfield Drive at 11:57 p.m. to reports of a suspect with a knife who had stabbed someone.

Officers said the 39-year-old victim, Jason L. Masters, was found in a basement and had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Officials reportedly tried to provide aid to the victim, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

Police said the suspect, a 38-year-old man, fled the scene before they arrived.

They said at 1:43 a.m. Saturday the suspect turned himself in at the Parma Justice Center where he was taken into custody. He is currently being held in the Parma Jail.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.