WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds MAGA rally in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI— President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost GOP candidates in a Republican-dominated area.

Trump will headline a Friday evening rally at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, northeast of Cincinnati. The county is a GOP stronghold, and Trump won two out of every three votes there in 2016 as he decisively carried Ohio.

U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot, a Cincinnati Republican whose district encompasses Warren County, is in a hotly contested battle with Democrat Aftab Pureval.