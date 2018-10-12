× Unlikely hero in latest Browns’ win, WR Derrick Willies, out Sunday

CLEVELAND — The Browns‘ unlikely hero in last week’s win against the Ravens will be out for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Derrick Willies injured himself during Friday’s practice and reportedly did not finish the session. He has been diagnosed with a fractured collarbone.

The Browns say he will be out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers and re-evaluated next week. There is no time table for his return yet.

Willies replaced Rashard Higgins last Sunday and made one of the game’s biggest plays, turning a short catch into a 39-yard gain to help set up the game-winning field goal.

