Unlikely hero in latest Browns’ win, WR Derrick Willies, out Sunday

Posted 3:56 pm, October 12, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 07: Derrick Willies #84 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball on a fourth down for a first down in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 7, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Browns‘ unlikely hero in last week’s win against the Ravens will be out for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Derrick Willies injured himself during Friday’s practice and reportedly did not finish the session. He has been diagnosed with a fractured collarbone.

The Browns say he will be out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers and re-evaluated next week.  There is no time table for his return yet.

Willies replaced  Rashard Higgins last Sunday and made one of the game’s biggest plays, turning a short catch into a 39-yard gain to help set up the game-winning field goal.

