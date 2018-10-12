× Teacher suspended after saying Trump aide ate glue as child

SANTA MONICA, Calif.— A Southern California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Trump ate glue as a third-grader.

In a piece in the Hollywood Reporter, Nikki Fiske said when Stephen Miller was 8, he would pour glue on his arm, wait for it to dry, peel it off and eat it. She calls Miller “a strange dude.”

“I remember being concerned about him – not academically,” Fiske said in the piece, which appeared Wednesday. “He had such strange personal habits. He was a loner and isolated and off by himself all the time.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on “home assignment” while it decides what to do, if anything, about the disclosures. The district says it’s concerned about the public release of student information.

The 72-year-old Fiske could not be reached for comment.

Miller, who was taught by Fiske in 1993, grew up to be a senior adviser at the White House.