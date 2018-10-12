× Taste CLE brings Cheese & Wine Fest to Cleveland

WHO LOVES CHEESE?

Come and try all kinds of cheeses from around the world along with various wines that pair perfectly with them. This event will be held at Lago Custom Events on the east bank of the flats. We will be using the ballroom area, walkways between aLoft and Ernst Young building and a tent outside. As long as weather is good, we’ll have some firepits, tables to relax at and a great view from the Veranda. There will be over 50 different types of cheese and over 40 different wines from all over the world. All cheese and wine samples are unlimited and you will not need any type of sampling ticket.

***At checkout, use promo code: fox8 for $5 off your ticket order!

DATE & TIME

October 18th, 2018 (Thursday) from 5pm to 9pm

PLACE

Lago East Bank

1091 West 10th Street, Cleveland Ohio 44113

TICKET PRICE & WHAT’S INCLUDED

$50 Regular Price (9/26 – 10/14) | $55 Late Registration (10/15 – 10/18)

Unlimited Cheese Sampling with over 50 different cheeses

Unlimited Wine Sampling with over 40 different wines

Souvenir Glass

Complimentary Glass of Bubbles Upon Entrance

Wine for Sale To Go at State Minimum Pricing

CHEESE LIST

To Be Determined

WINE LIST

Emile Beyer Pinot Blanc

LaGabbarre Bordeaux Blanc

La Vignette Touraine Rose

St. Anthelme Vin de Pays du Gard Rose

Ste. Eulalie Minervois Rouge Plasir d’Eulalie

La Vignette Gamay

Chateau Chantegrive White Bordeaux

Andre Brunel CDR

Chateau Petit Paveil Bordeaux

Nicolas Idiart Pinot Noir – Loire Valley

Chateau Le Menotte – Bordeaux

Limoux Antech – Sparkling

Franco Serra Gavi

Franco Serra Dolcetto d’Alba

Franco Serra Barbera d’Alba

Franco Serra Langhe Nebbiolo

Franco Serra Barbaresco

Franco Serra Moscato d’Asti

Bacio Della Luna PROSECCO DOC

Bacio Della Luna PINOT ROSE

Masso Antico Italia

Ronco Blanchis Pinot Grigio

Highgate Sauvignon Blanc

Amicone

Churn Chardonnay

La Caliera, Moscato d’Asti

Paul Bouchard Pinot Noir

Confidencial Red Blend

Fuerza Cabernet/Monastrell

CA Cabernet Sauvignon