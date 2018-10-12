Taste CLE brings Cheese & Wine Fest to Cleveland
WHO LOVES CHEESE?
Come and try all kinds of cheeses from around the world along with various wines that pair perfectly with them. This event will be held at Lago Custom Events on the east bank of the flats. We will be using the ballroom area, walkways between aLoft and Ernst Young building and a tent outside. As long as weather is good, we’ll have some firepits, tables to relax at and a great view from the Veranda. There will be over 50 different types of cheese and over 40 different wines from all over the world. All cheese and wine samples are unlimited and you will not need any type of sampling ticket.
***At checkout, use promo code: fox8 for $5 off your ticket order!
DATE & TIME
October 18th, 2018 (Thursday) from 5pm to 9pm
PLACE
Lago East Bank
1091 West 10th Street, Cleveland Ohio 44113
TICKET PRICE & WHAT’S INCLUDED
$50 Regular Price (9/26 – 10/14) | $55 Late Registration (10/15 – 10/18)
Unlimited Cheese Sampling with over 50 different cheeses
Unlimited Wine Sampling with over 40 different wines
Souvenir Glass
Complimentary Glass of Bubbles Upon Entrance
Wine for Sale To Go at State Minimum Pricing
CHEESE LIST
To Be Determined
WINE LIST
Emile Beyer Pinot Blanc
LaGabbarre Bordeaux Blanc
La Vignette Touraine Rose
St. Anthelme Vin de Pays du Gard Rose
Ste. Eulalie Minervois Rouge Plasir d’Eulalie
La Vignette Gamay
Chateau Chantegrive White Bordeaux
Andre Brunel CDR
Chateau Petit Paveil Bordeaux
Nicolas Idiart Pinot Noir – Loire Valley
Chateau Le Menotte – Bordeaux
Limoux Antech – Sparkling
Franco Serra Gavi
Franco Serra Dolcetto d’Alba
Franco Serra Barbera d’Alba
Franco Serra Langhe Nebbiolo
Franco Serra Barbaresco
Franco Serra Moscato d’Asti
Bacio Della Luna PROSECCO DOC
Bacio Della Luna PINOT ROSE
Masso Antico Italia
Ronco Blanchis Pinot Grigio
Highgate Sauvignon Blanc
Amicone
Churn Chardonnay
La Caliera, Moscato d’Asti
Paul Bouchard Pinot Noir
Confidencial Red Blend
Fuerza Cabernet/Monastrell
CA Cabernet Sauvignon
Fantini Chardonnay
Fantini Montepulciano d’Abruzzo
Vigneti Del Vulture Pipoli Aglianico
Anciano Clasico Garnacha
Dow’s Fine Tawny Port
M Cellars Rkatsiteli
M Cellars Pinot Gris
M Cellars Cuvee III
M Cellars Pinot Noir
M Cellars Meritage
M Cellars Noiret
Disruption Riesling
Shebang Red Blend
Sean Minor Pinot Noir
Freelander Cabernet
H Mynors Zinfandel